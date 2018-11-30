Authorities looking into cold cases; checking for serial killer connection

Authorities across the country are still working to close cold cases involving the man the FBI is calling the most prolific serial killer of our time. Samuel little was just connected to another murder investigation from the 1970's in Maryland. Police closed the case following his confession.

He's also admitted to killing a Decatur woman, Nancy Stevens, in 2005 and dumping her body in Mississippi.

Sergeant Jack Pugh who works in the major crimes unit said the Huntsville Police Department has about 50 cold cases dating back to the 1960's, but only about four have similarities to Samuel Little's victims.

"We have some cases, some cold cases that go back to the 70's where he said he started in the early 70's. We're going to go back to and look at and try to compare to some of his other M.O.'s," he said.

The cases will soon be looked at by the department's cold case investigator, and they'll also be working with the FBI to determine if Little could have been in the area and committed any of Huntsville Police's unsolved crimes.

"If they get information whether it's from interviewing him or something, then they would bring it to us to follow up with," Pugh said.

Little is known to have killed prostitutes and women with drug addictions. Pugh explained those four women could match that profile. However, he said just because these cases are similar to the women he targeted doesn't mean they can just close the case.

"You don't want to put it on him and have the real killer still out there," he said.

Pugh explained it could take a while to connect the crimes and it's important.

"Time will tell because you will have people and we have had people in the past and before where people will admit to a lot because they want to know as the notorious, the most killer or whatever to get that kind of credit, but they can't prove it," he said.

Pugh explained it's unlikely that Little will ever set foot in an Alabama courtroom if he was connected to a cold case here because he's already serving a life sentence without parole.

In Maryland, Investigators said they don't plan on bringing any charges. Investigators are still trying to determine who the Jane Doe is that Little admitted to killing.