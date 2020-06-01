Authorities look for suspect, truck linked to Guntersville boat theft

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the owner of a truck linked to a stolen boat.

The department posted photos to Facebook of the truck believed to be associated to the theft.

Officials say early in the morning on May 20, a white truck stole a 2011 Supra Sunsport 22V boat from Lake Guntersville Boat Storage. The sheriff's office is now looking for the driver of that truck.

There is a reward being offered by Lake Guntersville Boat Storage.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-582-2034. You can remain anonymous.