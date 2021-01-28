Coroner releases identity of man killed at Hazel Green Papa John's Pizza

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill has identified Zachary Hollingsworth, 32, as the person who died during a shooting Wednesday night in Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at the Papa John’s Pizza at 12793 Highway 231 in Hazel Green. It says two employees got into an altercation when one of them was shot.

We now know that person was Hollingsworth.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Don Webster, says the 911 call came in at 8:49 p.m. about a male with a gunshot wound at Elk River Vape Shop on Highway 231/431 North. He says the victim died at the scene.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Papa John's sent this statement to WAAY 31: “Papa John’s is saddened to learn of the tragic situation that took place Wednesday night with team members. The franchisee is working in full cooperation with law enforcement with the ongoing investigation.”