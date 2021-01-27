Authorities investigating shooting between two Hazel Green restaurant employees

Update: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at the Papa John’s Pizza at 12793 Highway 231 in Hazel Green. It says two employees got into an altercation when one of them was shot. That person died.

The department says its investigators and CSI are at the scene. It says the investigation is early and ongoing at this time.

Original story:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night at a vape shop in Hazel Green.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Don Webster, says the 911 call came in at 8:49 p.m. about a male with a gunshot wound at Elk River Vape Shop on Highway 231/431 North. He says the victim died at the scene.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates on air and online.