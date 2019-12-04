Student arrested for bringing gun to Sparkman High School

Authorities are investigating after a student brought an unloaded handgun to Sparkman High School Wednesday morning.

Tim Hall, a Madison County Schools spokesman, says the administration and school resource officer acted quickly and secured the gun from the 16-year-old student's backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the student was taken to the Neaves Davis Center for Children.

According to the sheriff's office, school resource officers at Sparkman High School received an anonymous tip from a student that another student at the school had a handgun.

Hall says the school notified parents about the incident.