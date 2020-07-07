Authorities investigating Madison County inmate death

An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Madison County Jail died.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says on July 4 around 8 p.m., an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. It says detention officers, jail medical staff and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responders administered life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

The inmate was taken to Huntsville Hospital and died shortly after. The sheriff’s office says there appears to be no signs of foul play and the inmate had no apparent signs of blunt force trauma.

The inmate’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and toxicology report. The results are pending.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate, a 30-year-old man, was booked in the jail on June 13 for domestic violence and other charges.