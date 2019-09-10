Authorities in Lincoln County looking for wanted man last seen in Huntsville

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are looking for a wanted man last spotted in North Alabama.

According to a Facebook post, Robert Michael Richardson II is wanted for several warrants for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felon possession of a firearm and interference with emergency calls.

The sheriff said Richardson was last spotted in the Huntsville and Hazel Green areas, dropping off a car that he took at a Walmart in Hazel Green.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 931-433-9891 or send a message to their Facebook page.