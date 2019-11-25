Clear
Authorities in Jackson, Marshall counties involved in chase with suspect

The chase started Monday in Marshall County.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:05 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Authorities in the Sand Mountain area are currently involved in a chase with a suspect.

The chase began in Grant in Marshall County and travelled into Jackson County. Authorities say the male suspect ran away and tracking dogs are being used near Scottsboro, off of Cliff Top Road.

Right now, we know the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office are both involved.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

