Authorities in Jackson, Marshall counties involved in chase with suspect

Authorities in the Sand Mountain area are currently involved in a chase with a suspect.
The chase began in Grant in Marshall County and travelled into Jackson County. Authorities say the male suspect ran away and tracking dogs are being used near Scottsboro, off of Cliff Top Road.
Right now, we know the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office are both involved.
