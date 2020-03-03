Clear

Authorities identify man found dead behind Jackson County home

A man was found dead Sunday afternoon behind a home in Jackson County.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities have identified a man found dead in Jackson County as Charles David Mcewen, 36, of Scottsboro.

Mcewen was found dead Sunday afternoon in a wooded area behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork community. An autopsy will be performed on the body in Huntsville.

The case is under investigation as an apparent homicide.

