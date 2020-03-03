Authorities have identified a man found dead in Jackson County as Charles David Mcewen, 36, of Scottsboro.
Mcewen was found dead Sunday afternoon in a wooded area behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork community. An autopsy will be performed on the body in Huntsville.
The case is under investigation as an apparent homicide.
Related Content
- Authorities identify man found dead behind Jackson County home
- Authorities locate missing man in Jackson County
- Madison man found dead in Jackson County cave
- Meth, moonshine found in Jackson County home
- Woman found dead in north Huntsville home identified
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
- Jackson County authorities renew search for 72-year-old Decatur man
- Authorities confirm body found is man shot by deputies at Jackson County Courthouse
- Huntsville police identify man found dead at Big Spring Park
- Huntsville police identify man found dead in alley
Scroll for more content...