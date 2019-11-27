Authorities confirm human remains found in Macon County are Aniah Blanchard’s, according to WTVM, the ABC-affiliated station in Columbus, Georgia.
The remains were found on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter. WTVM reports law enforcement found the remains several feet into the wood line.
Three men are charged in connection to the case. Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping. David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution. Antwain Fisher is charged with helping Yazeed dispose of evidence.
Read more about the case here.
