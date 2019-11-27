Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities confirm human remains found in Macon County are Aniah Blanchard’s Full Story

Authorities confirm human remains found in Macon County are Aniah Blanchard’s

Aniah Haley Blanchard

Three men are charged in connection to the case.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, WTVM

Authorities confirm human remains found in Macon County are Aniah Blanchard’s, according to WTVM, the ABC-affiliated station in Columbus, Georgia.

The remains were found on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter. WTVM reports law enforcement found the remains several feet into the wood line.

Three men are charged in connection to the case. Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping. David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution. Antwain Fisher is charged with helping Yazeed dispose of evidence.

Read more about the case here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events