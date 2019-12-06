Clear

Authorities arrest Morgan County man suspected of breaking into vehicle

Daniel Price

The suspect was arrested on Dec. 3.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 11:08 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Morgan County man suspected of breaking into vehicles is now in jail.

Daniel Price, 32, of Somerville is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, a Class C felony.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Price broke into someone's vehicle in late October, stole items inside and then tried to sell those stolen items.

Price was arrested on Dec. 3 and is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Post by Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

