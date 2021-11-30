Clear

Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 2:13 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three other students and wounding six other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun. They didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events