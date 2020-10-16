Authorities: Kidnapping suspect, possibly armed and dangerous, may be in Jackson County

Law enforcement in Tennessee is looking for a kidnapping suspect who could be in Bridgeport in Jackson County.

The 12th Judicial Drug Task Force in Tennessee says Rodsvin Caballero, 34, has active warrants in Tennessee and is a kidnapping suspect in North Alabama.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The task force says a 16-year-old girl is believed to be with Caballero.

Authorities think Caballero is on foot, possibly in Bridgeport in Alabama or South Pittsburg in Tennessee, after escaping from Alabama officers early Friday.

Caballero is 5’9” and 160 pounds.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

Call 911 if you have any information about him.