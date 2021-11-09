Authorities: Juveniles linked to Morgan County church vandalism caught in I-65 vehicle chase

Morgan County juveniles connected to the vandalism of a Somerville church last month were involved in an I-65 vehicle chase in Prattville on Tuesday, according to authorities.

A 14-year-old faces multiple charges after State Troopers say they caught the teen driving a stolen vehicle with five juvenile passengers about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2008 Ford Expedition began a chase on Interstate 65 near Prattville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Once in Prattville, the Expedition hit several vehicles while trying to escape.

With the help of the Prattville Police Department, troopers stopped the Expedition by using spike strips.

Inside, law enforcement found the driver, plus an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and two 14-year-olds.

Three of the six juveniles – an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy - are from Morgan County, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Swafford said “some” of those juveniles were allegedly involved in vandalizing St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville in October. (Read more HERE)

Swafford said the juveniles in the church vandalism case were turned over to the court system but to his knowledge they are back with their parents.

It is not clear if the 14-year-old driver is from Morgan County. That teen will be charged with receiving stolen property, assault, speeding, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.