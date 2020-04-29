Auston Leslie coming home

Recruiting looks different when you're going through a global pandemic.

"You gotta recruit off the phone, you gotta recruit off the tapes," UAH Head Coach, John Shulman, said.

But luckily for the Chargers, Westminster Christian Academy alum, Auston Leslie, was on UAH's radar long before the coronavirus shut down sports.

"Auston Leslie was our biggest target, we had to have Auston Leslie," Shulman said.

After choosing Southern Miss out of high school, Leslie decided to spend his remaining three years of eligibility playing for the Chargers.

"You gotta keep the relationship, regardless if they say yes or no." Shulman said. "First time he said no, second time he said yes."

Shulman said Leslie fits the Charger culture, and he can't wait to get him on the court, with the defending Gulf South Conference Champs.

"He is really a unique kid, a great kid, and will be very exciting for Charger nation I know that," Shulman said.