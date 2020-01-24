Austin's love for lax

It's last nights for Austin Hall, who practicies lacrosse four nights a week till 9:00 p.m.
The Madison County teen recently earned a scholarship to play college lacrosse at Tennessee Wesleyan. He hopes his accomplishments inspire others to pursue lacrosse in Alabama.
