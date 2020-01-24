Clear

Austin's love for lax

Madison County teen playing college lacrosse.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's last nights for Austin Hall, who practicies lacrosse four nights a week till 9:00 p.m.

The Madison County teen recently earned a scholarship to play college lacrosse at Tennessee Wesleyan. He hopes his accomplishments inspire others to pursue lacrosse in Alabama. 

