Austin High's Josh Pearson praised for good works

This Austin grad, has been helping in the Jacksonville community for awhile, Thursday Josh Pearson was surprised with the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team award, while doing his good work, which is visiting with kids at elementary schools.

Pearson spends time every week, playing with students, reading to them, and just making friends with the young ones in Jacksonville!! He visits the schools so regularly, teachers in the community have his phone number and know they can contact him when they need additional help.

The Good Works Team honor adds to a list of honors for the All-American receiver that led all of Division I in touchdown receptions in 2018.

Pearson says he wants to be more than a football player.

"I try to be a role model," Pearson said. "I want to be a big brother, a cousin, anything I can be. You can be the light in somebody's darkness, so that's what I try to bring, the light."

You can vote for Pearson to be the AFCA Good Works Team captain! Vote here. The voting window closes November 22.