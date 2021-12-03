Austin spotlights Friday night high school hoops with win over Decatur

High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Decatur 52, Austin 63
Athens 51, Athens 79
Mars Hill Bible 40, Brooks 71
Boaz 80, Crossville 24
RA Hubbard 43, Shoals Christian 41
Randolph County 27, DHCA 53
Brewer 60, West Point 71
JP2 63, Priceville 71
Ider 53, Pisgah 61
Plainview 87, Asbury 34
Albertville 52, Arab 50
Fort Payne 57, Scottsboro 71
Sylvania 55, Skyline 65
Etowah 59, Guntersville 78
Tharptown 47, Phil Campbell 83
Sardis 24, Douglas 57
Glencoe 42, Geraldine 63
Sparkman 59, Bob Jones 36
Buckhorn 40, Hazel Green 42
Ardmore 46, Clements 58
West Morgan 61, Lawrence County 27
Hartselle 35, Mountain Brook 53
Colbert County 54, Lexington 58
Brindlee Mountain 55, Holly Pond 40
North Sand Mountain 72, Section 82
West Limestone 36, Lauderdale County 56
Sheffield 24, Belgreen 49
Whitesburg Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 62
Florence 72, Deshler 65
High School Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:
Fairview 63, DAR 46
Madison County 44, New Hope 61
Covenant Christian 36, Colbert Heights 40