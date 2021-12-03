Clear

Austin spotlights Friday night high school hoops with win over Decatur

Austin spotlights Friday night high school hoops with win over Decatur

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 10:44 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 10:55 PM
Posted By: Nolan Knight

High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Decatur 52, Austin 63

Athens 51, Athens 79

Mars Hill Bible 40, Brooks 71

Boaz 80, Crossville 24

RA Hubbard 43, Shoals Christian 41

Randolph County 27, DHCA 53

Brewer 60, West Point 71

JP2 63, Priceville 71

Ider 53, Pisgah 61

Plainview 87, Asbury 34

Albertville 52, Arab 50

Fort Payne 57, Scottsboro 71

Sylvania 55, Skyline 65

Etowah 59, Guntersville 78

Tharptown 47, Phil Campbell 83

Sardis 24, Douglas 57

Glencoe 42, Geraldine 63

Sparkman 59, Bob Jones 36

Buckhorn 40, Hazel Green 42

Ardmore 46, Clements 58

West Morgan 61, Lawrence County 27

Hartselle 35, Mountain Brook 53

Colbert County 54, Lexington 58

Brindlee Mountain 55, Holly Pond 40

North Sand Mountain 72, Section 82

West Limestone 36, Lauderdale County 56

Sheffield 24, Belgreen 49

Whitesburg Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 62

Florence 72, Deshler 65

High School Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:

Decatur 52, Austin 63

Athens 51, Athens 79

Fairview 63, DAR 46

Brewer 36, West Point 55

JP2 58, Priceville 63

Ider 55, Pisgah 65

Plainview 64, Asbury 22

Fort Payne 36, Scottsboro 35

Sylvania 46, Skyline 67

Tharptown 54, Phil Campbell 36

Sardis 47, Douglas 43

Florence 22, Deshler 69

Madison County 44, New Hope 61

Glencoe 49, Geraldine 53

Sparkman 42, Bob Jones 35

Buckhorn 29, Hazel Green 75

Ardmore 55, Clements 76

West Morgan 125, Lawrence County 58

Hartselle 49, Mountain Brook 46

Brindlee Mountain 41, Holly Pond 56

North Sand Mountain 34, Section 38

West Limestone 22, Lauderdale County 67

Covenant Christian 36, Colbert Heights 40

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events