Update: Austin Jr. High in Decatur classes cancelled Monday for water main break

9:14 a.m. update: School is cancelled for Monday.
Update: School on delay until 9:30 a.m.
From earlier:
Austin Junior High School in Decatur is on a one-hour delay Monday morning due to a water main break in Decatur.
A decision on whether or not to cancel school for the entire day will be made soon.
