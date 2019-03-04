Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Death toll continues to rise after Alabama tornado Full Story
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Update: Austin Jr. High in Decatur classes cancelled Monday for water main break

Update expected soon

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:46 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

9:14 a.m. update: School is cancelled for Monday.

Update: School on delay until 9:30 a.m.

From earlier:

Austin Junior High School in Decatur is on a one-hour delay Monday morning due to a water main break in Decatur.

A decision on whether or not to cancel school for the entire day will be made soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Decatur
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Scottsboro
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events