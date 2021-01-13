Austin Coach proud of former player

Alabama offensive lineman and former Austin standout, Deonte Brown, capped off his Alabama career with a National Championship.



The 6'4 350-pound lineman has blocked for Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and now Mac Jones. Brown's high school coach, Jeremy Perkins was one of the first to congratulate him on the win.

"It's amazing to see how much he improved, as a player and as a person," Perkins said. "I couldn't be happier for him, it's a great finish, to a really good career."

Brown played in all 13 games this season.