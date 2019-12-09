Clear
Auburn's offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham leaving for OC job at Florida State

Dillingham has been at Auburn for one year.

Dec 9, 2019
Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn's offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, is leaving the program after just one season. Yahoo Sports first reported that Dillingham will be heading to Florida State to take over as the OC there under new head coach Mike Norvell. 

Prior to his one season at Auburn as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Dillingham served on Norvell's staff at Memphis and Arizone State.

This is the second straight year, Gus Malzahn will need to find a new offensive coordinator. Dillingham will not coach Auburn during the Outback Bowl.

