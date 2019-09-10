Clear

Auburn's offense addresses concerns heading into week three

Bo Nix and Jack Driscoll explain slow start in first two games.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn had only 20 rushing yards in the first half against Tulane. Not quite, Running Back U, but the offensive line and QB had something to say about the slow start. 

Jack Driscoll said Tulane was blitzing and calling good plays. Driscoll says as a whole, the experienced offensive line will get better. 

Bo Nix had similar response. He said Auburn's offense picks up in the second half because of adjustments made at the half. He said as the season goes on, the team will watch more film on their opponents, making it easier to adjust sooner. 

