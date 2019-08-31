Clear

Auburn's new eagle ready to fly

Aurea will join Spirit to fly over Auburn's home games.

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A new golden eagle will be joining Auburn University's avian air force.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that "Aurea" joins the bald eagle Spirit. The pair will soar over Jordan-Hare Stadium before home games.

Aurea was brought to the Southeastern Raptor Center in Auburn's College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016, after being found near Selma, Alabama, with an injury to its right wing.

Another golden eagle, Nova, has a heart condition and does not fly before games.

