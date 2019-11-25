Auburn's Derrick Brown a Bednarik Award finalist

Maxwell Football Club President, Mark Dianno, announced the 2019 finalists for the 83rd Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

The respective lists include a field of three candidates for each of these awards as determined by the semifinalist voting process which ended Nov. 24th.

All finalists are listed in alphabetical order by player's school with position and class designated.

2019 Maxwell Award Finalists

Joe Burrow LSU Quarterback Senior

Chase Young Ohio State Defensive End Junior

Jalen Hurts Oklahoma Quarterback Senior

2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Finalists

Derrick Brown Auburn Defensive Line Senior

Isaiah Simmons Clemson Linebacker Junior

Chase Young Ohio State Defensive End Junior

Burrow has led the No. 1 ranked Tigers to an 11-0 (7-0 SEC) record and an SEC West division championship this fall. He has authored one of the most prolific seasons by a quarterback in recent history throwing for 4014 yards and 41 touchdowns while only throwing 6 interceptions. He added 3 rushing touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 203.65. He will lead LSU against Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Hurts played his first three seasons at Alabama and helped Crimson Tide to 41-3 record (26-2 mark as a starter in 2016 and '17). A graduate transfer, Hurts immediately stepped in as the Sooner quarterback and has completed 71 percent of his passes, going 192-of-269 for 3,184 yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the Sooners to a 10-1 record and a No. 7 national ranking. He is arguably the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in college football this season.

Young is a finalist for both the Maxwell and Chuck Bednarik Awards and is trying to match Notre Dame's Manti Teo (2012) and a dual winner of these honors. A fearsome edge presence for the Buckeyes, Young has posted some incredible numbers during the 2019 season. His totals include 16.5 sacks (Ohio State single season record), 19.5 tackles for loss, 7 forced fumbles and one blocked kick. He is a player that offenses need to account for on every snap.

Brown has been one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the country this season. He has 4 sacks for 29 yards in losses, 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups. He regularly forces offenses to account for him with two or three blockers and generally wreaks havoc in the middle of the line. The Auburn Tiger standout is considered to be one of the most disruptive middle players in college football.

Simmons has been a fixture on the Clemson's defense for the past three seasons and is a player who opposing offenses have to account for on every snap. Simmons has registered 74 tackles (12 for loss - minus 73), 5 pass break ups and 6 sacks for minus 42 yards. He spearheads a Clemson defense that ranks among the national leaders in almost every major statistical category.

Last season, the Maxwell Award went to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Chuck Bednarik Award was presented to Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen

The winners of the 83rd Maxwell Award and the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12, 2019. The formal presentation of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club's Awards Gala which will be held at the Tropicana Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday March 6, 2020.

Voting for both of the collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday November 26 and close on Sunday December 8. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA Head Football Coaches, Sports Information Directors and selected national media.