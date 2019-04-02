Auburn's Chuma Okeke undergoes surgery on torn ACL

Auburn's Chuma Okeke underwent surgery on his torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday down in Pensacola, Florida. The sophomore has his knee repaired by Dr. Andrews. Head Coach Bruce Pearl told Paul Finebaum Okeke was doing well after his surgery.
Okeke went down hard on last Friday when Auburn played top seed North Carolina. He will miss the rest of this season with this injury.
