Auburn's Chuma Okeke undergoes surgery on torn ACL

The sophomore went to Pensacola to Dr. Andrews for surgery.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn's Chuma Okeke underwent surgery on his torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday down in Pensacola, Florida. The sophomore has his knee repaired by Dr. Andrews. Head Coach Bruce Pearl told Paul Finebaum Okeke was doing well after his surgery.

Okeke went down hard on last Friday when Auburn played top seed North Carolina. He will miss the rest of this season with this injury. 

