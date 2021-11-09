Auburn tips off season with 77-54 win over Morehead State

AUBURN, Ala. – Dominating at both ends, Auburn tipped off the 2021-22 season with a 77-54 win Tuesday vs. Morehead State at Auburn Arena.

"I was pleased with the effort and energy," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "That's the best we've played in three weeks. They stepped up."

In their Auburn debuts, Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith made 3-pointers to help the Tigers race out to an 11-0 lead. Green's second 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run that put Auburn ahead 20-4. After a Morehead bucket, Green and Smith again made 3-pointers in a 15-0 run that made it 35-6.

Green led the Tigers with 19 points and added five rebounds. Four Auburn players scored in double figures, with K.D. Johnson adding 12 points, Devan Cambridge adding 11 and Jaylin Williams scoring 10.

"It was electric," Green said. "It was fun, the support is crazy here. This was a great opener for us. I think we can be great, one of the best teams in the nation. We've got to keep building chemistry and managing adversity."

The Tigers forced 10 turnovers in the first half and blocked six shots, four by 7-1 center Walker Kessler in his Auburn debut. Kessler finished with five of Auburn's eight blocks and tied Smith for the team lead with six rebounds.

"We were so excited and the crowd was getting into," Kessler said. "It was a lot of fun."

Auburn committed only six turnovers while forcing 17, leading to a 19-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

"The first 15 minutes of the game, that defense was elite," Pearl said. "That was as good of a defensive effort as we've had in a while, against a really good Morehead team. Our defensive effort was really special."

Smith showcased his versatility and passing skills in the second half, grabbing an offensive rebound and passing to Johnson for a 3-pointer, then pulling a defensive board and bounce passing to Cambridge for a dunk in transition.

Smith finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

"You got a taste of everything," Pearl said. "Very active in 21 minutes. Something to build on."

Auburn's boisterous student section, The Jungle, filled its courtside seats 45 minutes before tipoff, thrilled to be back after pandemic protocols limited attendance last season.

"That was unbelievable," Pearl said. "I think they're going to come back. They got a treat, up-tempo basketball. It was great to be back in The Jungle."

Dylan Cardwell's only bucket of the game pleased the crowd, with the 6-11 sophomore stealing the ball near Morehead's 3-point line and driving the length of the floor for a thunderous dunk before waving his arms toward the students as he raced back on defense.

"That's what type of guy he is," Green said. "He's an energy guy."

Auburn (1-0) hosts Louisiana Monroe Friday at 7 p.m. at Auburn Arena.