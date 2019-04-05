Clear

Auburn thrives off being the underdog

Auburn has 7% chance of winning National Title according to BPI.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn has been the underdog all post season, the BPI gives the tigers a 7% chance of winning the national title.

Bryce Brown is use to being doubted.

"They told me I wouldn't be in the SEC...they definitely told me I would't be in the final four."

Horace Spencer says they're looking to prove someone else wrong Saturday.
If you did pick against Auburn, Samir Doughty says, "Why not us?"

"I came up with that saying and it stuck, why not be the team who wins the national championship?" Doughty said.

Brown says he leans on his Dad to help block out the noise

Auburn leaning on support back home as they continue to make history."

"Thank you for sticking with us back home, we wouldn't be here without you we love you," Spencer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events