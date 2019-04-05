Auburn thrives off being the underdog

Auburn has been the underdog all post season, the BPI gives the tigers a 7% chance of winning the national title.

Bryce Brown is use to being doubted.

"They told me I wouldn't be in the SEC...they definitely told me I would't be in the final four."

Horace Spencer says they're looking to prove someone else wrong Saturday.

If you did pick against Auburn, Samir Doughty says, "Why not us?"

"I came up with that saying and it stuck, why not be the team who wins the national championship?" Doughty said.

Brown says he leans on his Dad to help block out the noise

Auburn leaning on support back home as they continue to make history."

"Thank you for sticking with us back home, we wouldn't be here without you we love you," Spencer.