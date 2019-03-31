Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Auburn team beats Kentucky and advances to Final Four for first time

Auburn players said they did this for injured Chuma Okeke

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn takes down Kentucky in overtime 77-71 in Kansas City. Auburn, your Midwest Regional Champions, and they pack their bags to Minneapolis for their first ever Final Four. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events