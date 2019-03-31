Auburn team beats Kentucky and advances to Final Four for first time

Auburn takes down Kentucky in overtime 77-71 in Kansas City. Auburn, your Midwest Regional Champions, and they pack their bags to Minneapolis for their first ever Final Four.
