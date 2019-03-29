Clear

Do fans think Auburn is a "Basketball School?"

Sports Director Lynden Blake spent some time outside of the Sprint Center to see what basketball fans think of Auburn.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Auburn is taking on the Tar Heels from UNC in Friday's Sweet 16 match-up.

Auburn is undefeated in March, and has made the most three's in the country. The Tigers are also back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003.

Sports Director Lynden Blake spent some time outside of the Sprint Center to see what basketball fans think of Auburn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events