Auburn is taking on the Tar Heels from UNC in Friday's Sweet 16 match-up.
Auburn is undefeated in March, and has made the most three's in the country. The Tigers are also back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003.
Sports Director Lynden Blake spent some time outside of the Sprint Center to see what basketball fans think of Auburn.
Related Content
- Do fans think Auburn is a "Basketball School?"
- Auburn fan day set for August 11
- Auburn wins!
- Hazel Green girls basketball making school history
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
- Iron Bowl: both Auburn and Alabama fans cheer on their teams
- Auburn takes down in-state rival Alabama at Auburn Arena
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice
- Recap of Auburn's A-Day
- Gus Malzahn Staying at Auburn
Scroll for more content...