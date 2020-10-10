AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn to a 30-28 victory over Arkansas. The Tigers narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick. Facing third and 1, Bo Nix couldn’t handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.
Tigers hit field goal in final 12 seconds to win game.
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 11:26 PM
Related Content
- Auburn squeaks by Arkansas
- Auburn wins!
- Destinee McGhee signs with Arkansas
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
- Auburn rebounds in Fayetteville
- Joey Gatewood Leaves Auburn
- Auburn holds off Vandy
- Alabama and Arkansas kickoff time set
- Auburn takes down in-state rival Alabama at Auburn Arena
- Auburn senior Malik Dunbar after Auburn's win over Kentucky
Scroll for more content...