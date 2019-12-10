Auburn probes halt on student housing projects

AUBURN, Ala. - A college town in Alabama has proposed temporarily halting construction on any new student housing developments amid concerns the number of existing facilities exceeds the amount of students in the city.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders proposed an ordinance at last week's city council meeting that would stop new student housing developments for about 90 days to give leaders time to figure out a long-term solution.
Data from a city task force showed the number of beds designed specifically for students in the city is too high at approximately 37,000, and Auburn University officials say the school isn't foretasted to see major enrollment growth.
The ordinance will be introduced Dec. 17.
