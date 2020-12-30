Auburn preps for bowl game and new coach

Auburn football knows how to shake things up.

"It's been a whirlwind the past few weeks," Quarterback, Bo Nix, said.

The Tigers enter the new year, with new head coach, Bryan Harsin, at the helm.

But for Auburn's bowl game Friday, it's Gus Malzahn's staff running the show.

"Right now coach is here, he's allowed us to do our thing and game plan," Offensive Coordinator, Chad Morris, said.

Defensive Coordinator and Interim head coach Kevin Steele said he's still calling plays against Northwestern.

"You know I'm the defensive coordinator, we have a head coach, and I think it's better to keep it how we've done all year," Steele added.

While Harsin is hands off in bowl prep...

"He's doing what he does, and we are doing something totally separate, we're not joined at this point in time," Steele said.

Harsin is still talking to players.

Bo Nix said he's reassuring the team, they'll be ready to compete next season.

"He's going to do his best to get coaches in here who are great for us, and keep everyone together and get this thing rolling in 2021," Nix said.

Harsin hasn't assembled his staff. Leaving coach's like Steele and Morris wondering what's next.

"There's the personal side of it, that involves your families, and other families on the staff, then there's our players, this has got to be all about the players and helping them be successful on game day," Steele said.

Steele said he won't let outside noise distract from winning the Citrus Bowl for Auburn.

"We owe that to each other as a team, and a staff, and it's not as hard as people think."