Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video surveillance inside the convenience store at the time Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23.

In a news release, police call him a "person of interest."

The individual in the video is a black male, early-mid 20s, approximately 200 pounds, and is between 5’-8” and 5’-10”. He is wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a camouflage-colored hooded jacket with “Vans” in white writing across the back.

The man was seen leaving the area in what is described as a late 2000s model Lincoln Town Car, silver or grey in color.

As part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department into Aniah’s disappearance, investigators are seeking to identify and speak with the man.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn. Her vehicle was later found about 55 miles away in Montgomery.

Police have since said evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed and is considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.