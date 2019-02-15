Auburn police officer shot near Dollar General store, suspect sought

An Auburn police officer was shot near a Dollar General store at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, and officials are searching for the suspect.
According to 33/40, WAAY 31's ABC affiliate, Auburn Police Captain Lorenza Dorsey said the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop when he was shot at from someone in a stopped car. They say the officer suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds, and he is expected to recover.
33/40 reports the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Wallace, a white male. The suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie, and he's believed to be in a silver Jeep Liberty with the Alabama license plate, 6AB5267.
Anyone who sees the suspect should contact authorities immediately. According to the Auburn University Department of Campus Safety & Security, the shooting is not believed to be connected to the university.
