Auburn police officer hurt in shooting that killed 1 improving

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed another officer is improving.
A statement released Wednesday by the Auburn Police Division says Officer Webb Sistrunk has been moved into critical care at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. That's an improvement because Sistrunk was in intensive care.
Sistrunk and two other officers were shot in Auburn on Sunday night. Officer William Buechner was killed, and another officer suffered a less severe wound. A suspect is jailed in the shootings.
The statement relayed by police from Piedmont Columbus Hospital says Sistrunk was shot in the right shoulder. It says he will continue to undergo a number of medical procedures.
Sistrunk is a canine officer, and received a visit from his dog partner, Leon.
