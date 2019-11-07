Auburn police identify kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance

Auburn police have identified a suspect in the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who was last seen Oct. 23.

An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, from Montgomery, according 33/40, Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station. The station reports Yazeed is wanted for the charge of kidnapping first-degree.

33/40 also reports Auburn police announced the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, along with other agencies, is actively searching for Yazeed. According to the station, Yazeed is out on bond for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder in another jurisdiction. They say he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

The community college student was last seen in Auburn. Her vehicle was later found about 55 miles away in Montgomery. Police have since said evidence found in the car indicates the young woman was harmed and is considered the victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.