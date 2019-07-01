Auburn police arrest teen in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett

The Auburn Police Department on Monday announced it had arrested a 16-year-old boy on manslaughter charges in the deaths of Rod Bramblett Jr., 53, and Paula Bramblett.

The Voice of the Auburn Tigers, Rod Bramblett, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious two-vehicle car accident on May 25. They died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Johnston Edward Taylor, of Auburn, on warrants charging him with two counts of manslaughter.

Further investigation and examination of evidence to determine contributing factors to the crash have been conducted, according to the department’s press release.

On June 28, the Auburn Police Division received a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Unit confirming that Taylor’s vehicle was traveling at an excessive rate of speed, well over the posted 55 mph speed limit, when the crash occurred, said police.

Additionally, on July 1, the Auburn Police Division received the Toxicological Analysis Report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirming the presence of marijuana in Taylor’s system.

Per Alabama Criminal Code 12-15-204; Taylor, a 16 year old, was charged as an adult and taken into custody at his residence in Auburn.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.