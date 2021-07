A few of Auburn's most well-known football players are sharing their knowledge this summer with future Tigers.

Shaun Shivers, Smoke Monday, Owen Pappoe and new Auburn QB TJ Finley are hosting the Princeps Elite Youth Football Camp.

The first will be in Montgomery July 24. The second in Birmingham July 31.

Anyone ages 6-14 can participate. The cost of this camp is $75.

This is something new for players to do since before July 1, 2021, athletes could not profit off of name, image and likeness!