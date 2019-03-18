Clear
Auburn players have high hopes for NCAA Tournament

Tigers fly out to Salt Lake City Tuesday for Thursday's contest against New Mexico St.

Auburn has high hopes for the Big Dance after winning the SEC Tournament. 

Senior Bryce Brown says their success isn't over, and they want a shot at a national title. 

Bruce Pearl says their draw is tough. The Tigers take on New Mexico State Thursday around noon in Salt Lake City. 

"You don't have to make it to the final four to play for a National Championship," Pearl said.  "We play New Mexico State Thursday and that's for a National Championship."

