Auburn board picks interim leader after Steven Leath resigns as president

Members of the full Board of Trustees will consider the executive committee’s recommendation during a specially called meeting on July 8.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 2:14 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Auburn issued this press release Sunday:

The executive committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees convened via telephone on Sunday and voted to accept the resignation of Steven Leath as the institution’s president.

The committee also voted to recommend Jay Gogue for the position of interim university president.

Gogue earlier served for 10 years as Auburn’s 18th president.

