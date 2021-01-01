Auburn no match for Northwestern

Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand up in a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Ramsey totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern, which won its fourth straight bowl game.

Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State in the Big 10 championship game.

Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation.