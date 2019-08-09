Auburn named the college with the happiest students in the nation

In a survey of the colleges with the happiest students in America, Auburn University beat everyone else by coming in at No. 1
The results are from the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review’s The Best 385 Colleges. According to the Review, it “surveyed 140,000 students from across the country so we can tell you which college has the best food, best career services, happiest students, and more.”
The Review says the list is “based on real student ratings.”
Vanderbilt University ranks No. 2.
Auburn is the only SEC school on the list.
