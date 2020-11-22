Auburn men's basketball to forgo its 2020-2021 postseason

Auburn University's men's basketball team won't play in the postseason for a second year in a row. This time, the decision was spurred by an ongoing investigation.

Former assistant coach Chuck Person was arrested and charged with bribery back in 2017. He pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in order to influence players to select a certain financial adviser.

He was sentenced to community service and two years of probation in 2019, according to ESPN.

"This was a difficult decision but the right decision," Head Coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It's a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us."

Auburn said in a statement that it would continue to cooperate with the NCAA.