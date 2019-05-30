Auburn learns designations for 2020 SEC slate

The Auburn men's basketball team has learned its conference opponents for the upcoming season, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

The Tigers will play their three traditional home-and-away games against Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss in addition to Kentucky and Tennessee.

Other home opponents inside Auburn Arena include LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will hit the road in single-game match-ups with Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Auburn has posted 24 SEC wins over the past two seasons, tied for the most in program history.

Seven SEC teams received NCAA Tournament invitations in 2019 with four teams advancing to the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four. The SEC's 15 NCAA Tournament selections over the last two years are the second-most in the nation.

2020 SEC Home Opponents

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

2020 SEC Away Opponents