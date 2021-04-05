Auburn introduces new women's basketball coach

It's a new era for Auburn Women's Basketball as Johnnie Harris was formally introduced as the program's new head coach Monday.

Harris, who has served in assistant and associate coaching roles since 1998, said her vision for the program is to play tough, hard-nosed, physical basketball and be a team that others fear.

"When the other opponents come in, they don't want anything to do with us because they knew we’re going to bring it every day. And that's going to take hard work and we're going to bring that every day. It's going to take hard work, it's not easy to achieve that, but we’re going to get that done," Harris said Monday,

Harris will immediately get to work trying to turn around a Tiger team that went 5-19 in 2020, ending the season on a 17-game losing streak.