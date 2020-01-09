Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Auburn holds off Vandy

Isaac Okoro has a slam dunk night.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 3:02 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held on for an 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt.

Sporting their first Top-5 ranking in nearly 20 years, the Tigers withstood a late challenge by the Commodores after blowing a 13-point lead.

Auburn, at 14-0, remains one of the nation's two remaining unbeaten teams, along with No. 7 San Diego State.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events