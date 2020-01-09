Auburn holds off Vandy

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held on for an 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt.

Sporting their first Top-5 ranking in nearly 20 years, the Tigers withstood a late challenge by the Commodores after blowing a 13-point lead.

Auburn, at 14-0, remains one of the nation's two remaining unbeaten teams, along with No. 7 San Diego State.