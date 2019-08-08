Auburn holds first scrimmage of fall camp

Gus Malzahn wasn't too impressed with the offense in the first scrimmage.

"Most plays, all 11 (players) weren't clean," the Auburn Football Coach said. "May have been nine and two not on, maybe ten and one, when you're playing a good defense, it's got to be 11. But the good thing from our standpoint is as coaches, we are going to get in taht film room and see what play worked or didn't work."

Malzahn said the orange defense won the day. The group had a pick six and several fumbles and interceptions.

Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Joey Gatewood split time. No word on who starts against Oregon August 31.