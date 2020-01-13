Auburn hires new offensive line coach

The Auburn Tigers have replaced J.B. Grimes. Jack Bicknell Jr. comes to Auburn from Ole Miss.
Bicknell Jr. spent the last three seasons in Oxford. He has 33 years of coaching experience.
