Auburn hires new offensive line coach

Auburn Tigers make hire from Ole Miss staff to coach offensive line.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Auburn Tigers have replaced J.B. Grimes. Jack Bicknell Jr. comes to Auburn from Ole Miss.

Bicknell Jr. spent the last three seasons in Oxford. He has 33 years of coaching experience. 

