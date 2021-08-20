Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for coronavirus

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for coronavirus.

He says he is not suffering any symptoms.

Read his full statement below:

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms.

"As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.

"Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice. Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful.

"I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”