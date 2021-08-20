Clear
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for coronavirus

Auburn University Football Head Coach Bryan Harsin

'I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team.'

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 4:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for coronavirus.

He says he is not suffering any symptoms.

Read his full statement below:

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms.

"As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.

"Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice. Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful.

"I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

