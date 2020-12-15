Clear

Auburn glides past Texas Southern

Tigers 80-63.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Allen Flanigan scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to help Auburn pull away and beat Texas Southern 80-63. Auburn (4-2) has won three straight including a 74-71 victory over Memphis in Atlanta. Justin Powell added 15 points and six assists against Texas Southern (2-4). Jaylin Williams also scored 15 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and Galen Alexander scored 10 for Texas Southern, which shot 58% in the first half but just 40% in the second. Auburn opened the second half on a 22-6 run, capped by Flanigan’s 3-pointer, and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

